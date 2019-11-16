Party says £450m policy will save on hospital bills from adults with teeth problems who cannot afford to visit dentists
A Labour government would introduce free dental check-ups for everyone in England, party chiefs have agreed.
At an estimated cost of £450m a year, Labour would make check-ups, X-rays and a scale and polish free at the point of use. Dentistry is one of the few NHS [National Health] services for which patients are expected to pay towards the cost of care.
A Labour government would also fund corrections to fillings, dentures and braces, and some forms of preventative care such as plastic sealants or fluoride therapy to stop tooth decay.
Such treatments are classed as band 1, meaning they cost most patients £22.50, and contribute £270m a year in NHS charges.
The only people eligible for free dental care at present are children, pregnant women, young…
Note from Fluoride Action Network
You don’t have to pay for NHS dental treatment if you’re:
- under 18, or under 19 and in full-time education
- pregnant or have had a baby in the previous 12 months
- being treated in an NHS hospital and your treatment is carried out by the hospital dentist (but you may have to pay for any dentures or bridges)
- receiving low income benefits, or you’re under 20 and a dependant of someone receiving low income benefits
