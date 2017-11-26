Thank you to all the voters who participated in the recent “no more fluoridation” ballot measure.

As answered “no” by the 57.5 percent majority of voters by Nov. 7 to “shall the city of Port Angeles add fluoride to its municipal water supply?” and coupled with the prior action taken in August 2016 by the City Council to stop the inclusion of fluoridation to the public’s water utility service, the local “anti-fluoridation” groups thank the voting community and extends appreciation to the city to now honor that legal public ballot measure declaration that they will consider withholding the insertion of future fluoridation into the public’s water utility service.

The voting public fully expects the city to honor that publicly made decision as provided by the legal majority of voters, thus reminding the community that the City Council is formed to represent all citizens and honor the results of the voting community on all municipal measures.

Thank you to the new “incoming” City Council for honoring the public’s vote for “no more fluoridation” in Port Angeles.

Paul Lamoureux,

Port Angeles

EDITOR’S NOTE: Paul Lamoureux is a longtime supporter and representative of the anti-fluoridation groups Our Water, Our Choice! and Clallam County Citizens for Safe Drinking Water, according to anti-fluoridation leader Eloise Kailin.

*Original letter online at http://www.peninsuladailynews.com/letters/letter-anti-fluoride-community-thanks-port-angeles-for-vote/