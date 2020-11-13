LETTER – Crazy that Government plans to mass medicate
It is six years since Public Health England threw in the towel and accepted that it was wrong to add fluoride to our tap water against the wishes of local people.
It seem frankly crazy that Government Ministers are now signalling a further attempt to roll out plans to mass medicate the population.
I sincerely hope they won’t be stupid enough to attempt to do this in Hampshire once again.
The best way to combat tooth decay is to make sure that teeth are brushed on a frequent basis.
Sure Start Centres were an excellent means of providing support for parents on this and a range of other health related issues.
It would be so much better if the Government reinstated the funding for Sure Start Centres, rather than commencing this ill advised and costly project that will end up lining the pockets of lawyers once again,
Councillor David Harrison
Leader, New Forest District Liberal Democrats
