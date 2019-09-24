A recent landmark study examines the association between fluoride exposure during pregnancy and IQ scores of children. In this study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, the authors found higher levels of fluoride through water fluoridation during pregnancy is associated with lower IQ scores in children 3-4 years old.
The study showed that fluoride crosses the placenta and accumulates in the brain and alters proteins and neurotransmitters in the central nervous system. This is not the first study showing this kind of outcome. Actually, there are over 60 others from around the world, but this is the first one published in JAMA. It’s the kind of study proponents of fluoridation have said doesn’t exist. This should act as a warning that something is hazardous about water fluoridation.
The timing is significant. There is a federal lawsuit filed by a coalition of environmental and public health groups, including the Fluoride Action Network, which seeks a ban on water fluoridation. The suit is scheduled for hearing on Feb. 3, 2020. The EPA is being sued for failing to follow its own guidelines for Toxic Risk Assessment.
I encourage citizens of Durango not to drink our tap water. Filter it using fluoride filters available at cwrenviro.com or drink reverse osmosis water, both of which eliminate chlorine derivatives and 95% of the neurotoxin sodium fluoride.
I also encourage Durango citizens to contact the City Council and request it discontinue water fluoridation until it is declared totally safe for all. Take action now on behalf of our children’s future.
Jim Forleo
Durango
*Original letter online at https://durangoherald.com/articles/295179-dont-drink-durangos-fluoridated-water