Sir: In her Oct. 25 letter, “Guest column was false and harmful to public health,” Assistant Professor Juliet Guichon misrepresented, mischaracterized and maligned the science-based Fluoride Action Network (FAN).

Now in its 18th year, FAN is the largest non-profit in the U.S. broadening awareness about the toxicity of fluoride.

Readers can look at FAN’s website (http://fluoridealert.org) and decide for themselves about its credibility. Most will wonder why fluoridation promoters who claim their science is settled would resort to misleading tactics, as Guichon does.

Guichon’s claim that FAN’s “members seem to be people who own water bottling companies” is baseless. We don’t accept advertising from or promote the products of any businesses.

Guichon’s conspiracy accusation is also baseless. Simply put, science does not support the 1945’s theory that ingesting fluoride is a safe and effective way to reduce tooth decay and we show the science on the website.

Since 2007, about 4,800 professionals have signed a statement opposing fluoridation.

Guichon claims dentists make more money in non-fluoridated areas because “the population has significantly worse oral health.” Several studies dispute that. They show that when fluoridation ends, cavity rates are unchanged or go down.

In fact, the claim that Calgarians’ cavities increased after fluoridation ceased was scientifically debunked. Tooth decay rates have declined significantly over the years equally in fluoridated and non-fluoridated countries.

Guichon doesn’t seem to understand fluoride toxicity or chooses to play it down to protect fluoridation. Studies show that even commonly consumed low levels of fluoride can cause neurological damage.

For example, a rigorous U.S.-government funded study, carried out by leading researchers from North America, found a strong relationship between fluoride exposure to women during pregnancy and a sizeable reduction in their offspring’s IQ (Bashash, 2017, fluoridealert.org/articles/fluoride-exposure-in-utero-linked-to-lower-iq-in-kids-new-study-says/ )

Fluoridation supporters are in a very small minority in the world. Out of 196 nations, only 24 have any fluoridation – only 5% of the world’s population.

FAN, along with the vast majority of the world, has recognized the health risks, ineffectiveness and ethical problems of water fluoridation.

Hopefully, for the sake of our public health, others still clinging to this outmoded practice will become similarly enlightened.

Paul Connett, PhD

Director, Fluoride Action NetworK

Binghamton, N.Y.

*Original letter online at http://thesarniajournal.ca/letters-week-of-nov-15/