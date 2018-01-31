The survey conducted by the Bega Valley Council on fluoridating our water supply was flawed. The question asked if you want fluoride in the water to prevent tooth decay. It didn’t ask if you want poor health as a consequence. I didn’t receive a phone call about the survey nor did anyone I know. The survey should have been sent out to all ratepayers. Fluoride is far more effective in toothpaste than drinking water will ever be and our health won’t suffer as a consequence. And it goes without saying that fluoridation is an expense the ratepayers don’t need thrust upon them.

Brad Staker, Merimbula