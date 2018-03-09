March 9, 2018

Dear Parents/Guardians and Staff Members:

In accordance with the requirements for noncommunity water systems, Title 25 Pa. Code § 109.409©(2), this letter is to inform you that the Northeast Bradford School District has been granted permission, by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, to cease fluoridation of the water that serves the elementary school. Discontinuation of fluoridation to the elementary school will be on or about April 9, 2018.

As a reminder, there have been several changes made to our water system that has prompted the district to move forward with the removal of fluoride. We have installed water tanks at the high school that now supply water to the entire district. Water for both facilities is now supplied by the two wells located on the premises of the high school.

In addition, any person aggrieved by this action may appeal, pursuant to Section 4 of the Environmental Hearing Board Act, 35 P.S. Section 7514, and the Administrative Agency Law, 2 Pa. C.S. Chapter SA. Appeals must be filed with the Environmental Hearing Board within 30 days of receipt of this letter.

Environmental Hearing Board

Second Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building

400 Market Street

P.O. Box 8457

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8457

(717) 787-3483

Please be assured that we will continue to keep you informed as we move forward with the removal of fluoride from the district drinking water.

Sincerely,

William J. Clark

Superintendent

Northeast Bradford School District

526 Panther Lane

Rome, PA 18837

570.744.2521

www.nebpanthers.com

*Online at http://www.nebpanthers.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/SKM_C364e18030909540.pdf

Note from FAN:

• JUNE 1972 – Northeast Bradford Elementary School, Rome: Records show fluoride at 48 ppm in water and 230 ppm in coffee. 150 students attending a school picnic vomit after drinking orange juice made with the water. (SOURCE: Bevis 1981)

Quite frankly, we did not know this practice has continued. The fluoridation of school water systems began in the 1970s. The levels of fluoride added to school drinking water systems varied between 4 ppm to 5 ppm. We will try to find out the levels of fluoride added to this school water system and for how long it has been operative.

For more information on this issue go to http://fluoridealert.org/content/school-fluoridators-the-dosing-of-u-s-children-with-fluoride-at-school/