Note from the Fluoride Action Network

Dr. Tennessee Department of Health had this opportunity to inform the public of the risks to the fetus when the pregnant woman drinks fluoridated water – but did not use it. The U.S. National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Environmental Health Science (NIH/NIEHS) funded a Mother-Offspring study (Bashash et al. 2017) which reported a significant loss in IQ (5 to 6 points) of the offspring of women who had a certain level of fluoride in their urine during pregnancy. Till et al. (2018), in a national sampling of urinary fluoride levels in Canada, reported “that the fluoride values were almost two times higher for pregnant women living in fluoridated regions than for those in nonfluoridated regions.” The study noted that both Canada and the U.S. have the same optimal concentration of fluoride in drinking water: 0:7 mg=L. The Till et al. study was also funded by the NIH/NIEHS. (EC)

Because of its contribution to the large decline in cavities in the United States since the 1960s, CDC named community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. Unfortunately, residents of Sneedville are not currently benefiting from optimal fluoride levels in drinking water like most communities in Tennessee and the United States.