It has been confirmed that LG Display has localized 100% of hydrogen fluoride that is used at South Korea’s display and panel factories, Yonhap News Agency reported on Oct. 14.

“LG Display has replaced all hydrogen fluoride that is used in etching and cleaning process with South Korean products,” said a representative for the industry on Oct. 14.

It replaced Japanese liquid hydrofluoric acid (fluoric acid) that was used in South Korea’s OLED panels and LCD panel production lines with Korean products.

It has been about a month since it first put locally-made hydrogen fluoride into its production line early last month.

It is heard that Samsung Display has recently completed testing of hydrogen fluoride in South Korea and is going to use it for its production line at the same time that its inventory is exhausted.

However, hydrogen fluoride, which is used in the display industry, is a liquid, and gas fluoride (etching gas) in the semiconductor industry still has to rely on Japanese businesses.

*Original article online at http://www.koreaittimes.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=93501