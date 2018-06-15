Council has resolved to begin an investigation process, which will involve extensive community consultation.

It comes after NSW Health contacted the council urging it to consider fluoridation of the regional water supply and offering it’s support to do so, including the provision of design consultants for fluoride systems and a 100 per cent capital cost subsidy.

“The introduction of fluoridation systems can be a contentious issue within a community,” LPSC Director Engineering Services, Warren Faulkner, said.

“Accordingly, any consideration of the issue will naturally depend on, and be influenced by public consultation and feedback.

“To enable Council to make an informed decision on the possible health benefits and the feasibility of introducing fluoride, it is necessary to investigate preliminary studies on current town water drinking habits, community sentiment, and conceptual installations of fluoride systems,” he said.