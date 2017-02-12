FRANKFORD – Town of Frankford officials on Valentine’s Day will address a proposal that could end a long-running debate with the state and negotiation stalemate with Mountaire Farms dwelling from a well that substantially tapped the town’s water revenue.

Town council on Feb. 14 will discuss and possibly vote on the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s settlement proposal: forgiveness of nearly a half million dollars in state loans.

Town councilman Marty Presley explained “stipulations for DNREC forgiving our loans is we need to get a feasibility study done first. Then once that feasibility study is completed, we need to put a fluoridation system on the water plant so the town’s water is fluoridated.”\