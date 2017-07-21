JOHNSTOWN- Local dentists are speaking out after the Greater Johnstown Water Authority voted to remove fluoride from the city water.

Dr. John Walker said he’s disappointed by the authority’s decision as it surrounds children and their future, and now, they could suffer the consequences.

“They’re not taking into consideration that kids don’t actually have a vote and it’s the kids that will suffer the consequences of this decision,” said Walker, DMD at Family Dental Care.

The Greater Johnstown Water Authority voted unanimously Thursday 11-0 to remove fluoride from city water. The decision affects upwards of 40,000 customers.

“I knew there would be pros and cons. I’m very satisfied and I think the board is very satisfied with the outcome of it,” said Ed Cernic Sr., authority chairman.

The water authority said fluoride is corrosive, dangerous and expensive. The manager, Michael Kerr, said it would have cost $400,000 over the next 10 years to keep it.

Kerr said fluoride will be out of the water system by the end of the year.

Now, Dr. Walker said it’s important for parents to pay attention to their children’s teeth.

“Best option for parents right now are to pay attention to their kids and brushing habits. They should be brushing at least two times a day if not three times a day,” said Walker.