The city of Lockport will spend $60,000 to make improvements to its fluoride feed system at the water treatment plant.

The city previously received a $50,000 grant through the New York State Department of Health, with a $60,000 local contribution, for the project.

Hohl Industrial Services, Inc. was selected for the work after it submitted a bid of $109,300.

