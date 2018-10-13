Note from Fluoride Action Network: This regulation is currently in effect

Louisiana SIP [State Implementation Plan]: LAC 33:III Ch 23 Subchap C, §2305–Phosphate Fertilizer Plants, §2305 Fluoride Emission Standards for Phosphate Fertilizer Plants; SIP effective 1989-05-08 (LAc49)

Regulatory Text:

Louisiana Administrative Code, Title 33 ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, Part III Air (LAC 33:III)

Chapter 23. Control of Emissions for Specific Industries

Subchapter C. Phosphate Fertilizer Plants

Section 2305. Fluoride Emission Standards for Phosphate Fertilizer Plants. LAc49

Approved by EPA 03/08/89 (54 FR 09795) at 52.970(c)(49) effective 05/08/89.

A. Purpose. The purpose of this Subchapter shall be to limit the quantity of atmospheric fluoride emissions from phosphate fertilizer plants.

B. Scope. This Subchapter applies to those phosphate fertilizer plants which were constructed, or under construction or modification, prior to August 6, 1975.

C. Definitions. Terms defined in Chapter 31 herein, shall have the same meaning when used herein.

D. Emission Limitations. On and after the date which each affected facility is required to be compliance, no owner or operator subject to this regulation shall cause to be discharged into the atmosphere from any affected facility any gases which contain total fluorides in excess of the quantities listed below for each facility.

1. Wet-Process Phosphoric Acid Plants 0.10 pounds of total fluorides per ton (50.0 grams/metric ton) of equivalent P2O5 feed.

2. Superphosphoric Acid Plants. 1.10 pounds of total fluorides per ton (550 grams/metric ton) of equivalent P2O5 feed.

3. Diammonium Phosphate Plants. 0.18 pounds of total fluorides per ton (90.0 grams/metric ton) of equivalent P2O5 feed.

E. Test Methods and Procedures. Test methods and procedures for determining compliance with this regulation shall be identical to those specified in 40 CFR 60 for corresponding types of plants or equivalent test methods and procedures approved by the administrative authority.

AUTHORITY NOTE: Promulgated in accordance with R.S. 30:1084.

HISTORICAL NOTE: Promulgated by the Department of Environmental Quality, Office of air Quality and Nuclear Energy, Air Quality Division in LR 13:741 (December 1987).

*Online as of October 13, 2018, at https://www.epa.gov/sips-la/louisiana-sip-lac-33iii-ch-23-subchap-c-ss2305-phosphate-fertilizer-plants-ss2305-fluoride