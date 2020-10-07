Fluoride Action Network

Loveland will bring citizen fluoridation concerns to utilities commission

Source: Loveland Reporter-Herald | By Max Levy
Posted on October 7th, 2020
Location: United States, Colorado
Shiloh Thompson, lead plant operator of the Loveland Water Treatment Plant, looks through a window into the Fluorosilicic room at the plant as he talks Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, about how they use fluoride in the water treatment process. (Jenny Sparks / Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Senior staffer says presentation will take place after December

A presentation on water fluoridation was added to the calendar of the Loveland Utilities Commission on Tuesday, after City Council members heard from a citizen concerned about the practice.

Fluoride is commonly added to drinking water by cities because of its ability to protect against tooth decay.

Loveland’s water is fluoridated at a rate of 0.7 milligrams per liter, reflecting about 0.2 mg of naturally occurring fluoride as well as 0.5 mg of a fluoride compound introduced at the Loveland Water Treatment Plant.

After being ceded time by six other citizens, Traudl Renner spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s council meeting to share selected research about water fluoridation, alleging that fluoride toxicity contributes to many diagnoses of thyroid problems, arthritis and Alzheimer’s disease.

