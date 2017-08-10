Nalgonda: Collector Gaurav Uppal has directed officials to send the water samples of borewells and RO plants in Marriguda mandal for fluoride content test and supply water which has the least amount of fluoride to the people.

Marriguda is the worst fluoride-affected mandal in the district.

Speaking at a meeting of District Fluoride Mitigation Committee, Gaurav Uppal asked the officials concerned to send the food grains and vegetables, which were grown in the mandal, to National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad to know whether fluoride was present in them.

He also underlined the need to distribute vegetables and fruit saplings and seeds in the fluoride-affected areas and instructed the officials to select master trainers from the District Fluoride Monitoring Centre to train people of these areas to tackle the fluoride issue, adding that all the departments should work in coordination to tackle the crisis.

Rural Water Supply Executive Engineer Papa Rao, District Agriculture Officer Narsimha Rao, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Ch Ramesh and District Panchayat Officer Gopal also attended the meeting.

*Original article online at https://telanganatoday.com/marriguda-water-tested-fluoride