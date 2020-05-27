Kairos Power of the USA has entered into a strategic collaboration with advanced materials supplier Materion Corporation to develop a reliable and cost-effective supply of coolant for its fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR). Materion will supply beryllium fluoride, technical consultation, key interfaces and support services.

The KP-FHR is an advanced reactor technology that uses uranium oxycarbide tristructural isotropic (TRISO) fuel in pebble form combined with a low-pressure fluoride salt coolant.

Kairos notes that molten fluoride salts have outstanding capability to transfer heat at high temperature, excellent chemical stability, and the ability to retain radioactive fission products that might be released from fuel. Extensive experience and design information exists from the early US reactor development programme that studied and tested liquid-fueled molten salt reactors. The studies confirmed the compatibility of these salts with Kairos’ high-temperature structural materials, enabling commercially attractive reliability and service life.

Michael Laufer, CEO and co-founder of Kairos Power, said the agreement will help accelerate the deployment of its advanced reactor technology.

