The flow of bureaucracy continues to trickle forward as the Meadville Area Water Authority inches closer to fluoridating the water it provides to consumers.

MAWA will soon complete its application to the state Department of Environmental Protection to install fluoridation equipment, consulting engineer Thomas Thompson told the authority’s board Wednesday.

“I would anticipate that the fluoride application would be submitted this week,” Thompson said.

DEP must review the application and issue a permit before the equipment can be installed. In addition to the construction permit, MAWA will also have to obtain an operations permit from DEP before fluoridation can begin, according to Melanie Williams, DEP community relations coordinator.

Review of permit applications like MAWA’s typically takes 120 business days — about seven months — according to Williams.

*Original article online at http://www.meadvilletribune.com/news/local_news/mawa-s-fluoride-application-may-be-submitted-this-week/article_a3c834d3-4fae-5b74-9ba8-0443b555785d.html