Meadville City Council has received official notification of Meadville Area Water Authority’s intentions to apply to the state Department of Environmental Protection for a permit to add a fluoridation system.

A letter announcing the upcoming application was read at council’s most recent meeting. The letter was acknowledged by council but was not discussed.

The letter was necessitated by state law, which requires that applicants for public water supply permits notify the municipalities they serve. Similar letters were also sent to officials in Vernon and West mead townships, according to Thomas Thompson, senior project manager at Gannett Fleming and consulting engineer for MAWA.

Notification must be sent to affected municipalities at least 30 days before DEP rules on the permit application, Thompson stated in the letter.

DEP has not yet received MAWA’s permit application, according to Melanie Williams, community relations coordinator. The typical turnaround time on such an application is 120 business days, Williams said.

*Article online at http://www.meadvilletribune.com/news/local_news/meadville-leaders-notified-of-water-authority-s-fluoride-application-plans/article_760a20c4-898a-532f-a223-65b76c3e668f.html