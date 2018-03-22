Excerpt:

The members of the MAWA [Meadville Area Water Authority] board are appointed by Meadville City Council. The makeup of the board and the process of selecting its members was the focus of more attention than usual during early and mid-2017 when the board controversially approved fluoridation by a 3-2 vote.

Tommy Thompson, MAWA’s consulting engineer, reported that the authority is still waiting to hear from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on its fluoridation permit application submitted several months ago.

*Original article online at http://www.meadvilletribune.com/news/local_news/minor-changes-at-water-authority-s-reorganization-meeting/article_28fabf7f-f3d3-5594-b605-42fa44ac8526.html