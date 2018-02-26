Group plans to inform residents ahead of the October municipal election

PARRY SOUND — The invitation to debate fluoridation was declined.

On Oct. 28, 2017, Joe Moloney, chair of Parry Sounders for Progressive Water Management wrote to North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit medical officer of health/executive director Dr. Jim Chirico, asking if he would participate in a public debate with Dr. Hardy Limeback on fluoridation.

The McKellar resident, Limeback, is former dentist and professor. He has written peer-reviewed papers on the dangers and long- term effects of hydrofluorosilicic acid (fluoride).

“In order for the electorate to have a well-informed opinion before the vote, we invite you to have a public debate with Dr. Hardy Limeback on the issues related to fluoridation,” wrote Moloney. “Such a debate is timely in light of new research and warnings issued by the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology.”

Chircio responded to Parry Sounders for Progressive Water Management just days later, saying he has already made two deputations to Town of Parry Sound council and has no intentions in participating in a debate.

“After careful review of the science by panels of skilled experts from many disciplines looking at all of the evidence, over the years and recent years — both positive and negative studies — the same conclusion has been reached by over 90 national and international organizations,” responded Chirico. “Fluoridation of community water systems is safe and effective in reducing cavities for the young and old.”

Speaking on behalf of the group on Feb. 20, Moloney said the medical officer of health’s response was expected.

“It didn’t surprise us,” Moloney said. “This is not a dental issue; this is a health issue. However, because he’s not going to debate Hardy Limeback, we’re going to arrange some public information sessions with several public health officials speaking about fluoridation so the residents are well informed ahead of the October municipal election. In Parry Sound, I think people are progressive enough to say, we don’t want this chemical in our water.”

At its Feb. 20 meeting, Parry Sound council approved a bylaw, allowing the question, “Are you in favour of the fluoridation of the public water supply of this municipality?” on the Oct. 22 municipal election ballot.

*Original article online at https://www.parrysound.com/news-story/8149863-medical-officer-of-health-declines-fluoridation-debate-in-parry-sound/