Mims. Fluoride vote: Why not a simple majority?

It took courage for County Commissioner Rita Pritchett to admit she made a mistake about the Mims fluoride issue.

She shut down the fluoride to Mims water customers but has now called for Mims residents to vote on this. She says she will reverse her position if Mims votes by a supermajority to put the fluoride back in the water.

Under Florida law a supermajority could be 60% or 66 and 2/3% of those voting. There was no supermajority vote to remove the fluoride, but essentially the vote of one, Rita Pritchett.

Why is it necessary to require more than a simple majority to put it back in? Nowhere in the county charter is it specified that such a vote must be by a supermajority.

Commissioner Pritchett won her election in 2020 by a simple majority. Why should this vote on fluoride require more than that same simple majority?

Let’s hope Commissioner Pritchett can call up that courage again to change the vote required to a simple majority.

Catherine Riley, Titusville

*Original letter online at https://www.floridatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/06/23/letters-and-feedback-june-23-2021/5297205001/