Excerpt:

The Houston City Council members

—Heard from an Upton man, George Sholtz, who said the government was adding “medicine” to the city’s water supply. Sholtz opposes the addition of fluoride — which the city says is a chemical and not medicine — to the city’s water supply that was approved unanimously by the council in March 2002 with support from the medical community. Sholtz termed that decision, made without a vote, as socialism.

Based on Sholtz’ call for discussion, the city will hold a public meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 16 at Houston City Hall. Roughly 72 percent of Americans whose homes are connected to a community water system receive fluoride-adjusted water, including the Texas County communities of Houston and Cabool…

*The full article titled Council hears report on tax collection is online at https://www.houstonherald.com/news/council-hears-report-on-tax-collection/article_d16b2ea0-2161-11e8-9933-7b845bd9d2d9.html