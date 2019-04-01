Zaheerabad/ Wanaparthy/ Huzurnagar: AICC president Rahul Gandhi [Ra Ga] called upon the people to decide whether they want leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who are into secret pact and support each other but accuse each other in public or a party which was committed for welfare and development.

Addressing the three public meetings in Telangana on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said KCR and Modi were similar in their attitude.

… Medak district has always stood by Congress whenever the party was in crisis. He [Gandhi] also promised to provide fluoride-free water and construct a super speciality hospital to treat people who were so far affected by fluoride…

