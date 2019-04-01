Fluoride Action Network

Modi, KCR in secret pact: RaGa

Source: The Hans India | April 1st, 2019
Location: India

Zaheerabad/ Wanaparthy/ Huzurnagar: AICC president Rahul Gandhi [Ra Ga] called upon the people to decide whether they want leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who are into secret pact and support each other but accuse each other in public or a party which was committed for welfare and development.

Addressing the three public meetings in Telangana on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said KCR and Modi were similar in their attitude.

Medak district has always stood by Congress whenever the party was in crisis. He [Gandhi] also promised to provide fluoride-free water and construct a super speciality hospital to treat people who were so far affected by fluoride…

