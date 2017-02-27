Fluoride is back on the agenda at the Committee of the Whole meeting this afternoon, and it is expected to generate more discussion as to whether or not it should be added back into Greater Moncton’s water supply.

Vice President of the New Brunswick Dental Society Dr. Suzanne Drapeau-McNally says ultimately she is confident Council will make the right choice.

“I know that they have been studying this, I mean these people are elected, they are not scientists, they have to rely on what is presented to them, and I’m confident they have gathered a lot of information,” says Dr. Drapeau-McNally.

She says there are plenty of sound studies out there proving the benefits of fluoridated water.

“We’re talking bringing back a natural product, fluoride, we’re talking a very minimal amount, 0.7 parts per million, we’re not asking for 35 parts per million,” says Dr. Drapeau-McNally. “And if you look at a tub of water it’s just one drop of fluoride.”

She adds with 0.7 parts per million, a 19-year old adult male needs to drink 9,728 glasses of water in one sitting to reach a level that would be dangerous.

However, there is at least one group who does not support reintroduction of fluoride into local drinking water.

Olivier Weil is the spokesperson for the group Citizens for Safe Water Moncton.

He claims dentists in school and in their professional organizations are essentially made to believe fluoride has positive benefits.

“They’re given all this information about fluoride, and are just told this is the truth, and any science that even attempts to contradict this is junk, nevermind, and so they never really look beyond it,” says Weil.

“It’s like a belief system, and it’s hard for people to believe, how could a dental association, or a public health agency, how could Health Canada, or New Brunswick Health, or the CDC be wrong about something?” says Weil. “Well, it happens.”

Weil says municipalities should be looking to Europe for guidance, where only Spain and Ireland still fluoridate water.