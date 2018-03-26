On April 20, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will offer low-cost dental exams and other dental procedures to students who need them before the Fall 2018 semester starts.

West Virginia state law requires all students entering Pre-K, Kindergarten, 2nd Grade, 7th Grade or 12th Grade in the Fall to have documentation of a physical and dental health exam performed in the last 12 months before they can enroll for the Fall semester.

On Friday, April 20, 2018, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, located at 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, will offer low-cost dental hygiene exams, teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, or dental sealant treatment for all school students who need them.

MOVHD officials say the cost of the dental exams and procedures should be completely or mostly covered by a patient’s Medicaid, CHIP, or private health insurance, but they also offer a sliding scale fee for patients who qualify.

To schedule a dental hygiene exam, teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, or dental sealant treatment for a student, call the MOVHD at 304-485-7374.

*Original article online at http://www.thenewscenter.tv/content/news/MOV-Health-Department-to-offer-low-cost-dental-exams-for-students-on-April-20-477961413.html