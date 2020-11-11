Municipality-Level Characteristics Associated with Very Low to Good Quality of Water Fluoridation in São Paulo State, Brazil, in 2015.

Introduction: Community water fluoridation (CWF) is a measure of recognized importance due to its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay at the population level. However, for the maximum benefit to be achieved, the high-quality standard of CWF must be maintained over time.
Objective: To analyze the municipality-level characteristics associated with quality of water fluoridation in São Paulo state, Brazil.
Methods: An ecological study was performed using official data sources on fluoride concentration surveillance in 2015. The outcome was municipalities that have not met the quality standard, identified as those with less than 80% of water samples within the optimal level for caries prevention. The independent variables were municipality-level indicators related to demographics, economics, and sanitation characteristics. Crude and adjusted prevalence ratios were estimated using Poisson regression with robust variance.
Results: In total, 43.4% municipalities exhibited the outcome. Adjusted by Gini index, the prevalence ratio was 32% higher in municipalities with lower annual gross domestic product per capita. Adjusted by social responsibility index and earlier variables, the prevalence was higher in the municipalities with higher per capita expenditure on sanitation and health surveillance, where the urban population rate was lower, and with a human development index <0.761. Adjusted by earlier variables, the prevalence ratio was twice and 3.5 times higher for municipalities, respectively, with per capita income less than or equal to US$574 and where the type of sanitation utility was municipal and private; 50% higher in those with less than 100,000 habitants; and 20% higher in those with a chlorine concentration nonconformity rate above 0.82%.
Conclusions: To ensure high quality of CWF, additional management measures should be implemented in municipalities with less than 100,000 habitants, a higher chlorine concentration nonconformity rate, a lower per capita income, and where the type of sanitation utility was municipal or private.
Knowledge transfer statement: The study showed that the quality of fluoridation was associated with municipality-level characteristics. The findings can be used by policy makers to identify and support municipalities that will need to improve fluoridation quality if they are to reach oral health goals.
*Original abstract online at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2380084420970867
References
|Aguiar, VR, Pattussi, MP, Celeste, RK. 2018. The role of municipal public policies in oral health socioeconomic inequalities in Brazil: a multilevel study. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol. 46(3):245–250.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Anand, PB, Bhayankaram, P. 2006. Millennium Development Goal 7: an assessment of progress with respect to water and sanitation: legacy, synergy, complacency or policy? [accessed April 18, 2020]; https://www.econstor.eu/handle/10419/63306
Google Scholar
|Ardenghi, TM, Piovesan, C, Antunes, JLF. 2013. Inequalities in untreated dental caries prevalence in preschool children in Brazil. Rev Saude Publica. 47(3):129–137.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Baker, SR, Foster Page, L, Thomson, WM, Broomhead, T, Bekes, K, Benson, PE, Aguilar-Diaz, F, Do, L, Hirsch, C, Marshman, Z, et al. 2018. Structural determinants and children’s oral health: a cross-national study. J Dent Res. 97(10):1129–1136.
Google Scholar | SAGE Journals | ISI
|Belotti, L, Brandão, S, da, R, Pacheco, KTS, Frazão, P, Esposti, CDD. 2019. Surveillance of water quality for human consumption: potentials and limitations regarding fluoridation according to the workers. Saúde Debate. 43(3):51–62.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Belotti, L, Frazão, P, Esposti, CDD, Cury, JA, Santos-Neto, ET, Pacheco, KTS. 2018. Quality of the water fluoridation and municipal-level indicators in a Brazilian metropolitan region. Rev Ambient Agua. 13(6):1–15.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Buzalaf, MAR, Granjeiro, JM, Damante, CA, Ornelas, F. 2002. Fluctuations in public water fluoride level in Bauru, Brazil. J Public Health Dent. 62(3):173–176.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Celeste, RK, Nadanovsky, P. 2010. How much of the income inequality effect can be explained by public policy? Evidence from oral health in Brazil. Health Policy. 97(2–3):250–258.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Celeste, RK, Nadanovsky, P, Ponce, de, Leon, A, Fritzell, J. 2009. The individual and contextual pathways between oral health and income inequality in Brazilian adolescents and adults. Soc Sci Med. 69(10):1468–1475.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Frazão, P, Ely, HC, Noro, LRA, Pinheiro, HHC, Cury, JA. 2018. The surveillance framework of water and the reporting of fluoride concentration indicators. Saúde Debate. 42(116):274–286.
Google Scholar
|Frazão, P, Narvai, PC. 2017. Water fluoridation in Brazilian cities at the first decade of the 21st century. Rev Saude Publica. 51:47–58.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Gabardo, MCL, Silva, WJ, Olandoski, M, Moysés, ST, Moysés, SJ. 2008. Inequalities in public water supply fluoridation in Brazil: an ecological study. BMC Oral Health. 8:9.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|García-Rubio, MA, Tortajada, C, González-Gómez, F. 2016. Privatising water utilities and user perception of tap water quality: evidence from Spanish urban water services. Water Resour Manag. 30(1):315–329.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Kumar, JV . 2008. Is water fluoridation still necessary? Adv Dent Res. 20(1):8–12.
Google Scholar | SAGE Journals
|Lalumandier, JA, Hernandez, LC, Locci, AB, Reeves, TG. 2001. US drinking water: fluoridation knowledge level of water plant operators. J Public Health Dent. 61(2):92–98.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Libânio, PAC, Chernicharo, CA, de, L, Nascimento, N, de, O. 2005. The water quality dimension: an evaluation of the relationship between social, water availability, water services and public health indicators. Eng Sanit Ambient. 10(3):219–228.
Google Scholar
|Moore, D, Goodwin, M, Pretty, IA. 2020. Long-term variability in artificially and naturally fluoridated water supplies in England. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol. 48(1):49–55.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Narvai, PC . 2000. Dental caries and fluorine: a twentieth century relation. Ciência e Saúde Coletiva. 5(2):381–392.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Pabayo, R, Cook, DM, Harling, G, Gunawan, A, Rosenquist, NA, Muennig, P. 2019. State-level income inequality and mortality among infants born in the United States 2007–2010: a cohort study. BMC Public Health. 19(1):1333.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Palmeira, AROA, Silva, VATH, Dias Júnior, FL, Stancari, RCA, Nascentes, GAN, Anversa, L. 2019. Physicochemical and microbiological quality of the public water supply in 38 cities from the midwest region of the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Water Environ Res. 91(8):805–812.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Pelletier, AR . 2004. Maintenance of optimal fluoride levels in public water systems. J Public Health Dent. 64(4):237–239.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Peres, MA, Fernandes, LS, Peres, KG. 2004. Inequality of water fluoridation in Southern Brazil: the inverse equity hypothesis revisited. Soc Sci Med. 58(6):1181–1189.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Pontes, CAA, Schramm, FR. 2004. The bioethics of protection and the state’s role: moral problems in unequal access to drinking water. Cad Saude Publica. 20(5):1319–1327.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Prado, IM, Frazão, P. 2019. Data quality of water fluoridation surveillance: proposal for a checking protocol. Vigilância Sanitária Debate. 7(3):80–85.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Reiter, PD, Rouse, MJ. 2016. Drinking water quality regulation: where are we in a continuing evolution? J Am Water Works Assoc. 108(8):20–24.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Sabbioni, G . 2008. Efficiency in the Brazilian sanitation sector. Util Policy. 16(1):11–20.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Silva, FB, Frazão, P. 2018. Sanitation utilities and fluoridation of water supply systems: an ecological study in Brazilian municipalities, 2008-2010. Epidemiol Serv Saude. 27(4):1–10.
Google Scholar
|Tucci, C, Hespanhor, I, Netto, OMC. 2000. Scenarios of water management in Brazil: a contribution to the “World Water Vision.” Rev Bras Recur Hídricos. 5(3):31–43.
Google Scholar
|Venancio, SI, Rosa, TE, da, C, Sanches, MTC, Shigeno, EY, Souza, JMP. 2016. Effectiveness of family health strategy on child’s health indicators in São Paulo state. Rev Bras Saude Matern Infant. 16(3):271–281.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|Warner, ME, Hefetz, A. 2012. Insourcing and outsourcing: the dynamics of privatization among U.S. municipalities 2002–2007. J Am Plan Assoc. 78(3):313–327.
Google Scholar | Crossref | ISI
|World Health Organization . 2017. Drinking-water quality guidelines. [accessed April 18, 2020]; https://www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/water-quality/guidelines/en/
Google Scholar