Nalgonda: A group of 35 scientists from Geological Survey of India Hyderabad visited the fluoride-affected areas in Narketpally and Munugodu areas of Nalgonda district. The two-day tour ended on Friday. The scientists during their visit found that abnormal high values of fluoride in the borewells and dug wells, and came to the conclusion that micro-level research was needed to be carried out to know the source and influence of fluoride in the affected areas.

Interestingly, the scientists also tested the toddy that people consume in large amounts. “People should take purified mineralised drinking water daily and should avoid water from bore wells and dug wells for drinking purposes. The rocks and weathered zones are containing high fluoride minerals which are possibly contaminating the groundwater. One year project is also going on in this area to know the complete structure of the cause,” the scientists said. GSI Director Dr Rawat, scientists Ramesh, Sateesh, Dr Taraknath Pal, Dr Bhargav, senior geoscientist Sharma and group of other scientists from all the south Indian states were part of the team.

*Original article online at https://www.thehansindia.com/telangana/nalgonda-geological-survey-of-india-scientists-study-fluoride-affected-areas-537844