Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said Nalgonda district, which remained as a backward district for decades in united Andhra Pradesh, rose to the top in paddy production and had witnessed significant development in the last seven years due to the special focus laid by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency development review meeting at Haliya, Jagadish Reddy said during the bifurcation, Nalgonda was branded as the district of farmer suicides and hunger deaths of weavers. Besides this, the fluoride issue had made the lives of thousands of people in the district miserable, he added.

The TRS government had solved the decades-old fluoride issue by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha, Jagadish said. No farmer suicides and huger deaths of weavers were reported in the district in the last seven years, he added.

Though the Krishna river flows through the district, the farmers of Nalgonda were denied irrigation facility in united Andhra Pradesh. Realising the fact that the development of Nalgonda would be possible only by way of giving a fillip to the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister had taken several measures to ensure irrigation to every acre of the cultivable land in the district. The Chief Minister visited Nalgonda district 27 times and sanctioned Rs 60,000 crore for its development in the last seven years, he added.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath thanked the Chief Minister for conducting a review meeting at Haliya to solve the issues prevailing in his constituency. The Chief Minister fulfilled his pre-poll promise by holding a review meeting at Haliya and announcing Rs 150 crore for the constituency’s development, he added.

*Original article online at https://telanganatoday.com/nalgonda-rose-to-the-top-in-paddy-production-jagadish-reddy