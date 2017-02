On February 16th, 2017 the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) gave an update via conference call on their pending review of fluoride’s neurotoxic effect on humans and animals. In this conference call, NTP updated interested parties on the status of their study and fielded several questions on the specifics of their soon-to-be -published review.

Listen to the call at at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIGEVQSk-4k