Ridgetown residents who rely on well water should have their supply analyzed to check fluoride levels. (Tina MacKenzie/CBC)

Flouride levels exceeded 1.5 parts per million

Ridgetown residents have been warned about the level of naturally occurring fluoride in the community’s water supply.

According to Chatham-Kent officials, Ridgetown’s water supply was found to contain levels of naturally occurring fluoride above 1.5 parts per million — the maximum allowable concentration.

“Small children, whose permanent teeth are not yet formed and who are drinking water with fluoride levels above 1.5 parts per million may develop dental fluorosis,” wrote Chatham-Kent officials in a media release.

Officials did not mention when the testing took place.

Dental fluorosis can cause white spot formations on teeth.

Individuals who rely on well water in the Ridgetown rural area should also get their water supply analyzed to determine its fluoride level.

Officials recommend that parents of small children use non-fluoridated toothpaste on growing teeth, as well as to avoid using mouthwash or mouth rinses that contain fluoride .

Parents should also use non-fluoridated, bottled water for drinking, cooking and mixing 100 per cent frozen fruit juices.

*Original article online at https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/ridgetown-natural-flouride-levels-exceed-acceptable-limits-1.5191611