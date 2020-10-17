NDA releases report card: Check how Nitish Kumar govt fared on its promises

Excerpt:

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar polls, the NDA has released a report card of Nitish Kumar’s work from 2005. Here is a comparative study of the promises fulfilled by him as part of his ‘Saat Nischay’ program released in 2015…

3. The third agenda was to provide clean drinking water and sanitation for everyone. The planned budget for this was Rs 47,700 crore.

The NDA report card claims that 1.62 crore families in Bihar got clean drinking water under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ scheme.

However, many parts of Bihar still have no access to potable drinking water. Data released by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) says groundwater in 5,635 wards of 896 panchayats in Bihar was not suitable for drinking owing to the presence of arsenic and fluoride in it.

*Read the full article online at https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/bihar-assembly-polls-2020/story/bihar-polls-nda-report-card-nitish-kumar-saat-nischay-1732501-2020-10-17