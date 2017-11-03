Accra, Nov 3, GNA – Dr Emmanuel Arhin, Head of Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Development Studies, Navrongo has called for an interdisciplinary research approach to address environmental health problems confronting the country.

Dr Arhin said it was imperative for stakeholders to ‘walk the talk’ and take effective action to curb the incidence of toxic and environmental health issues which threatened both humans and animals.

Dr Arhin made the call in Accra at a lecture on the topic: “Medical Geology: The Missing Gap in Ghana’s National Development,” organised by the Ghana Institution of Geoscientists.

He called for a nationwide environmental geochemical survey to highlight hotspots of excesses of toxic elements and deficiencies to create awareness on health related issues.

Dr Arhin noted that millions of people were exposed to excessive amounts of fluoride through drinking contaminated water from natural geological sources, saying this phenomenon must be a wake-up call for all to collaborate and address the menace holistically…

