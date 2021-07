New Fluoridation Law in Iowa

Iowa Capitol Digest for July 1, 2021

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

This law is being passed throughout the country. The law’s intent is to allow time to persuade the community, by pro-fluoridation health departments and state dental groups, to change its mind. This law is being passed throughout the country. The law’s intent is to allow time to persuade the community, by pro-fluoridation health departments and state dental groups, to change its mind. New York state passed a similar law in 2015 . (EC)

NEW FLUORIDATION LAW: Officials with the state Department of Public Health say a new Iowa law that took effect Thursday requires an owner or operator of a public water supply system to notify its consumers at least 90 days before taking any action to permanently discontinue fluoridation of its water supply. The public water supply also must provide notice to the Iowa Department of Public Health.