NIH-funded study will help determine impacts of chronic fluoride exposure on community bone health in Ethiopia

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A study funded by NIH (National Institutes of Health) will focus on environmental impacts on community bone quality. The study will be led by Dr. Tewodros Godebo, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Using the portable EchoS (developed by Echolight Medical), Dr. Godebo will quantitatively determine bone quality in an Ethiopian population exposed to fluoride. Bone quality refers to aspects of bone composition and structure that contribute to bone strength.

FDA-cleared, EchoS uses Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (R.E.M.S.) to analyze bone quality. Bone density, T-score, Z-score, and a qualitative assessment of bone microarchitecture to predict future fracture risk, are provided in minutes.

“The ability of the Echolight portable battery operated device to accurately measure bone mineral density (BMD) at the femur and spine, and, independent of BMD, to assess bone microarchitecture fragility in a rugged field environment, is invaluable for a study environment like this,” said Dr. Godebo.

About Dr. Godebo: Tewodros Rango Godebo received a PhD in Environmental Geochemistry and Isotope Hydrology from Ferrara University, Italy. Prior to joining Tulane, he was a postdoctoral fellow at the Nicholas School of the Environment, Duke University. His research interest aims to understand the links between exposure to contaminants and human health.

About EchoS: Portable, diagnostic, radiation-free bone health densitometer – a safe, accurate, and cost-effective medical device elevating bone health awareness and treatment to mainstream medical care. Learn about the FDA-cleared EchoS: EcholightMedical.com or dtefft@echolightmedical.com.

