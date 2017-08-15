Council is not proceeding with a request by the Kelsey Trail Health Region’s medical officer of health to re-visit their decision to not add fluoride to Nipawin’s drinking water supply.

Dr. Mohammed Khan sent a letter to council at the end of July asking them to discuss the issue again, after becoming “more informed on this important public health issue.”

Council looked at the letter in their regular council meeting on August 14 but made no motions.

The only comment on the matter came from Mayor Rennie Harper, who said that they were previously aware of all the points Khan raised in his letter that would argue in favour of fluoridation.

Most residents of Nipawin did not appear to be in favour of the fluoridation, given the content of local social media discussion groups.

*Original article online at http://www.nipawinjournal.com/2017/08/15/no-action-on-request-to-rethink-fluoride-decision