NIPAWIN – The Town of Nipawin has been asked to reconsider their decision to not fluoridate the community drinking water by the Medical Health Officer for Kelsey Trail Health Region.

Dr. Mohammad A. Khan, based out of Melfort, asked the town to become more informed on the topic of fluoridation and its potential benefits.

“While I fully support communities using the democratic process to decide what is in their best interest, those decisions must be informed an reflective of evidence-based knowledge,” said Khan in his letter.

In point form, Khan went on to say that fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in our natural surroundings, including being in the water already. It is considered beneficial for dental health.

Nipawin’s natural fluoride level is 0.17 mg/L, not enough to prevent tooth decay. A level of 0.70 mg/L is optimal, and it would help prevent tooth decay in children, the most common chronic illness in children.

The estimated cost is one dollar per person per year with multiple organizations endorsing it, including multiple Saskatchewan health groups.

“It is not a secret that lower income and other health disadvantaged populations face greater prevalence of dental diseases, especially tooth decay because of flouride deficiency,” said Khan.

Nipawin council has already voted against a proposed referendum on the matter and then voted 4-1 against adding fluoride at their July 10 meeting.

Citing the preponderance of evidence showing the benefits of fluoridation, Khan asked council to re-think.

“I strongly encourage Nipawin Town Council to become more informed on this important public health issue and to reconsider fluoridation of Nipawin water,” he wrote. “It will result in improving oral health and overall health in the entire population of your community.”

Several requests to the Town of Nipawin to determine if council would re-visit their decision were not responded to prior to press time.

*Original article online at http://www.nipawinjournal.com/2017/08/11/town-asked-to-reconsider-fluoride-decision