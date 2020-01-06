Community Snapshot: Joshua Gomez, who earned his bachelor’s in chemical engineering from New Mexico State University, has earned a fellowship from the National GEM Consortium, tuition for his master’s degree, a stipend for other expenses and two summers of experience conducting research at a national laboratory. As a freshman, Gomez received Environmental Protection Agency funding through NMSU’s Water Resources Research Institute to develop a filter that removes arsenic and fluoride from the water for use in Palomas, Mexico, just an hour south of Columbus, New Mexico. Gomez graduated with a bachelor’s in 2018 and is now in his second year of the master’s program. His GEM fellowship will support his master’s degree and he has the option to extend it another five years if he wishes to pursue a doctoral degree. Currently, Gomez is working with Idaho National Laboratory conducting materials-related research.

