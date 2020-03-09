Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya started yielding fruits and realising the dreams of scores of people in Telangana. While Mission Bhagiratha put an end to fluorosis woes in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Mission Kakatiya stabilised about 15 lakh acres ayacut, besides increasing groundwater levels.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday cited a report by India Natural Resource Economics and Management Foundation, and announced that no person was affected by fluorosis in the State over the last six years. “I am proudly informing the House that this is one of the examples of the significance of achieving Telangana State,” he said, with reference to Mission Bhagiratha.