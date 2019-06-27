COMMENT FROM THE FLUORIDE ACTION NETWORK:

There are many claims made about fluoride in this “fact checked article” from “The UK’s independent factchecking charity”, but only one was from Bill Osmunson, DDS, MPH, a member of the Board of Directors of the Fluoride Action Network (FAN). The fact-checkers are unclear as to whether they conclude that Dr Osmunson is correct or wrong, but their conclusion could easily be misinterpreted to suggest that he is wrong.

However, Dr Osmunson is correct. Here are the facts behind his statement:

There are four 8-ounce-glasses of water in a liter of water.

Dr Osmunson said the fluoride concentration in the water was 1.0 ppm (not the 1.5 ppm the “factcheckers used to check his claim”)

The fact checkers say it would take “four to six” pea-sized amounts of toothpaste to equal the amount of F in a liter of maximum fluoridated water which they define as 1.5 ppm. That is exactly what Dr Osmunson claimed: 0.25 mg per pea size portion in an 8 ounce glass. Four 8 ounce glasses per liter equals 1.0 mg. So, four pea-size amounts to give 1 mg and 6 pea-size amounts would give 1.5 mg which is the amount in 1 liter of 1.5 ppm water.

FROM THE FACT-CHECKERS:

Claim Conclusion According to Dr. Bill Osmunson, the amount of fluoride in an 8-ounce glass of fluoridated tap water is equivalent to the “pea-sized” amount needed to call the Poison Control Center, as recommended on the back of any fluoridated toothpaste. In the UK, you would need to brush your teeth four to six times a day with a ‘pea-sized amount’ of toothpaste, and swallow that toothpaste, to consume the same amount of fluoride as found in a litre of tap water with the maximum levels of fluoride allowed.

“According to Dr. Bill Osmunson, there’s the same equivalence of fluoride in an 8 ounce glass of fluoridated tap water as there is in a “pea-sized” amount needed to call the Poison Control Center, as recommended on the back of any fluoridated toothpaste.”

Dr Bill Osmunson is an American dentist and senior advisor of the anti-fluoride campaign group Fluoride Action Network.

In an interview Dr Osmunson did say that a pea-sized amount of toothpaste works out at around one quarter milligrams of fluoride—as much as is contained in a glass of Chicago tap water.

A ‘pea-sized amount’ is thought to be around 0.25g of toothpaste, although there isn’t much guidance available on this. The usual strength of fluoride in a normal tube of toothpaste is between 1,000 and 1,500 parts per million, according to the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (the “leading journal and database for systematic reviews in health care”). If someone was using regular over-the-counter toothpaste available for adults in the UK this would mean they’d consume between roughly one quarter and one third of a milligram (mg) of fluoride every time they brushed their teeth.

In the UK drinking water that is deliberately fluoridated (rather than water where fluoride occurs naturally) must not exceed 1.5mg per litre. That’s 1.5 parts per million. So in the UK you would need to brush your teeth four to six times a day (with a pea-sized amount, and swallow all that toothpaste) to consume the same amount of fluoride as in a litre of tap water (if it was fluoridated to the maximum amount.)

Below are some (not all) other questions and responses from the Fact-checkers:

*Original article online at https://fullfact.org/online/fluoride-claims/