Wednesday, November 8

4 – 7 pm

Genesee County Administration Building

1101 Beach Street

3rd Floor in the Auditorium

Flint MI 48502

Residents will be given the opportunity to speak on whether they believe fluoridation should be utilized in the treatment process used by Genesee County. Genesee County Water and Waste Services will utilize the same level of fluoride treatment that is currently used by the Detroit system, when Genesee County’s treatment plant begins operations. In order to cease fluoride used, a vote by the Genesee County Board of Commissioner’s or referendum ballot question is needed.

