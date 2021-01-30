NTP Systematic Review of Fluoride to be released in February

Reports Scheduled for Release in February

Release dates for the following consensus reports and proceedings from the National Academies depend on successful completion of the review process and publishing schedules. Reporters who would like to be notified when a report is due for release should contact the Office of News and Public Information (e-mail news@nas.edu) and ask to be placed on a contact list.

Review of the Revised NTP Monograph on Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects

Reviews the revised version of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) draft monograph Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects and whether the changes made by NTP sufficiently address concerns about the original draft.

*Original online at https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2021/01/reports-events-monthly-calendar-february-2021