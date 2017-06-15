Title: Prohibits the sale or offer for sale at retail of bottled water for human consumption, food preparation or culinary purposes in this state in a beverage container unless such container includes on its label certain information; requires an annual bottled water report to be prepared by the purveyors of bottled water.
Summary:
BILL NO: A08372
SPONSOR: Kavanagh
MLTSPNSR: Cymbrowitz, Hooper, Ortiz, Rivera
Add Art 22-C §§350-j – 350-n, Gen Bus
Excerpts:
3. The bottled water report shall include such information as is 35 required in this section as well as any additional information required 36 by the commissioner. Additionally, the statement shall provide a 37 section which explains, in plain language, the information required in 38 the statement, including brief and plainly worded definitions of any 39 terms the commissioner determines to be appropriate for carrying out the 40 purposes of this article. The department may prepare or prescribe a 41 format or model upon which all such reports shall be produced. The annu- 42 al bottled water report shall include, but not be limited to, the 43 following items of information:
d. a statement indicating whether the water contains fluoride. If the 9 water contains fluoride such statement shall indicate the average amount 10 present in a bottle;
http://assembly.state.ny.us/
leg/?default_fld=&bn=A08372& term=2017&Summary=Y&Actions=Y& Text=Y&Committee%26nbspVotes= Y&Floor%26nbspVotes=Y
Referred to Consumers Affairs and Protection and https://legiscan.com/NY/bill/
A08372/2017