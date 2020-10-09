NY WIC webinar to discuss fluoridation in context of infant oral health.

5.) Teeth for Two: An Overview of Perinatal and Infant Oral Health

December 17th, 2020

9:30AM -11:30AM

Click here to register

Increases in interprofessional training and state and federal efforts have led to a greater emphasis on perinatal and infant oral health education and practice. WIC programs play a critical role in educating and encouraging participants to implement optimal oral health practices and seek needed care. This webinar will highlight the importance of perinatal and infant oral health including recommendations regarding oral health care of both mother and baby.

Also included will be the use of fluoride varnish and fluoridation

as well as strategies to motivate WIC participants to improve not only their own oral health but also health of their children.

Presenter: Emily Norrix, MPH, Perinatal Oral Health Consultant

Target Audience: WIC Coordinators, Nutrition Coordinators, CPA+, Qualified Nutritionist, CPA, Breastfeeding Coordinators, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Coordinators, Nutrition Assistants

Continuing Education: 2 CPEUs; 2 CEUs

As a result of this webinar, participants will be able to:

• Develop a greater understanding of the importance of perinatal and infant oral health as well as common perinatal and infant oral health conditions and issues which might be seen within a WIC clinic

• Understand national guidelines, policies and recommendations regarding fluoridation

, the application of fluoride varnish and oral hygiene

• Analyze how to communicate and implement these policies with participants and community partners

• Ascertain possible WIC participant oral health needs and assist participants in overcoming barriers to care

• Utilize best practices regarding the promotion and integration of perinatal and infant oral health

*Online at https://wictc.caiglobal.org/webinars/live-webinar