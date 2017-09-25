Fluoridation Funding Opportunities Announcement from the New York State Department of Health

The New York State Department of Health has released two funding opportunities to support counties, cities, towns, or villages (municipalities), which own their public water system, for costs related to the construction, installation, repair, replacement, or upgrade of fluoride equipment in drinking water facilities.

Funding Opportunity #16466 – Drinking Water Fluoridation, supports municipalities for the planning and implementation of community water fluoridation. Applicants may request up to $50,000. This funding opportunity is separated into two parts. Component 1 aims to support municipalities seeking to pursue an Engineering Report to initiate or maintain water fluoridation and Component 2 aims to support municipalities looking to upgrade, replace, repair or purchase equipment to initiate or maintain water fluoridation. Additional details can be found at: http://www.health.ny.gov/funding/rfa/16466/index.htm.

Request for Application (RFA) # 1507301130 – Drinking Water Fluoridation, supports municipalities seeking to upgrade, replace or repair existing water fluoridation equipment or install fluoridation systems in public water systems that have authorized the implementation of fluoridation. Applicants may request between $50,001 and $1 million in funding. Additional details can be found at: http://www.health.ny.gov/funding/rfa/1507301130/index.htm

Both opportunities are now posted on the Grants Gateway, https://www.grantsgateway.ny.gov (Component 1 – Grants Gateway # DOH01 – DWFC1 – 2015; Component 2 – Grants Gateway # DOH01 – DWFC2 – 2015; RFA – Grants Gateway # DOH01 – DWF3 – 2015). Applicants must submit completed applications through the Grants Gateway. Applications are being accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis.

Up to $5 million will be made available to municipalities for the Funding Opportunity and RFA. Funding for these fluoridation initiatives is authorized under the State Fiscal Year 2015-16 Enacted Budget.

Questions or inquiries should be sent to oralhealth@health.ny.gov

*Original online at https://nysawwa.org/docs/news/Fluoridation%20Funding%20Opportunities%20Announcement%20from%20the.pdf