They are Wrong about Fluoride too!

Finally, NZ health officials are moving to stop mercury amalgam fillings. The Waikato DHB announced today that it was no longer going to use mercury amalgam fillings after the European Union announced it was banning amalgam fillings for children.

But instead of admitting that these fillings will have caused health problems for many, probably hundreds of thousands, of New Zealanders, Waikato DHB dentist Rob Aitken said publicly that amalgam fillings are dangerous to the environment and it is not prudent to use in pregnant women.

Why has it taken so long even to admit this? Germany, Austria, Sweden and Denmark were phasing out the use of mercury amalgam fillings in the mid-1990s. If it is dangerous to the environment, then obviously it is dangerous to put into our mouths where mercury vapour is released upon chewing. And as, Dr Aitken pointed out, crematoria release a lot of mercury into the air. That has always been known, but ignored.

Tauranga doctor, Mike Godfrey has warned every Health Minister about this since 1980s. He also confirms that “In 1996, following my concerns about mercury and senile dementia, Prime Minister Shipley invited me to co-author a Govt. White Paper “Dental Amalgam and Human Health”. I included in my contribution the just-released Canadian Health Department findings on mercury vapour from amalgam, specifically, no more than 4 fillings in a 70kg adult; no more than 1 in a small child; no amalgam in pregnant or breast-feeding women; no amalgam in anyone with kidney disease; and no amalgam with other metals in the mouth. This advice was circulated to all dental personnel the following year but apparently is still ignored. Notably, as I documented in 2003 in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, we are heading for an epidemic of senile dementia due to the practice of “filling the valleys” by the school dental nurses during the 50-70 decades.”

Today’s 40 to 70 year olds have often had twice as many, and sometimes even four times, the Canadian-identified maximum limit of four mercury fillings. How many people are having their lives shortened and how much is it costing the taxpayer in dementia care, all because these people would not err on the side of safety?

Instead of being given the respect he deserved, Dr Godfrey was labelled a quack by the indoctrinated NZ Skeptics Society. Yet to this day the NZ Government warns people not to eat too much fish, (especially pregnant women) because of the risk of mercury over-exposure. What hypocrisy!

The same denialism is happening with fluoridation. Almost all European countries have rejected fluoridation, and scientific research showing harm is published constantly, but our health officials and the NZ Dental Association continue to deny harm to people and the environment. Fluoride is a toxic waste substance scrubbed from the chimneys of the phosphate fertiliser industry. It is too toxic to be discharged into the air or sea, so instead it is sold to councils to be disposed of, diluted, through our public water supply.

We clearly cannot rely on dentists, the NZ Dental Association or corporate entities who have a vested interest in getting rid of their toxic waste, and will apparently never admit they were wrong. We need to apply common sense, ethics, the precautionary principle, and read the science for ourselves.

*Original Press Release online at http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/GE1801/S00034/nz-health-officials-proven-wrong-on-mercury-amalgam-fillings.htm