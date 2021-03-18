NZ: Proposed law will centralise water fluoridation decisions – Expert Reaction

Professor Barry Borman, Director, Environmental Health Indicators NZ, Massey University

“It is about time. This should have been done years ago.

“Part of the issue is there’s been a lack of national leadership in this. It’s like a lot of things in health – the issue’s far too important for there not to be a national approach.

“We’ve seen the consequences of the delay in this legislation, with oral health the way that it is, particularly for children. Leaving nationally important issues in the hands of DHBs is just not working, and we’re seeing it’s detrimental to the health of many of the people who don’t really have a say in it.

“Anti-fluoridation advocates are going to be opposed to this. But nobody has really put up epidemiologically sound evidence to support their views. The health outcomes are the thing we need to be addressing in a consistent manner.”