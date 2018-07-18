Not ready to give up the fight against fluoride

THE battle isn’t over.

That’s the message from those opposed to fluoride being added to Oberon’s water supply after councillors voted to go ahead with the measure on Tuesday night.

The packed council chambers soon emptied after the decision as those opposed shook their heads in shock.

Veronika Cvitanovic said as disappointing as she found Tuesday night’s decision, she was more disappointed because she felt councillors had ignored all of the council feedback.

“The council feedback showed 69 per cent stated they were against fluoridation, yet councillors chose to rely on the phone survey which showed 53 per cent were in favour,” she said.

“If they had combined the raw data, they would have realised that 60 per cent were against and only 40 per cent were for fluoridation.

“But what I find even more interesting is the council feedback had 192 in favour and the survey had 197 in favour. Coincidence? I think not.

“Also, why did the survey stop at 371 respondents? Perhaps they were finding it hard to manufacture the result they required to justify their position that they had already settled upon?”

Chris Freeman said he believed the motion to fluoridate the water was clearly decided long before Tuesday’s vote.

“The proponents of fluoridation in the community and on the council who insist that NSW Health and the ADA [Australian Dental Association] are the only voices reliably worth listening to are now out in the open and on notice,” he said.

“More than enough of the community have spoken loudly and clearly that they don’t want fluoride in the water. I commend the councillors who voted against it. This is not over.”

Mr Freeman said that despite the outcome, he wanted to offer his sincere gratitude to all Oberon Council staff, particularly general manager Gary Wallace, Sharon Swannell and Lynette Safranek, who he said had worked behind the scenes to sort out what must have been a tsunami of conflicting data.