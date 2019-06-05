OBERON was saddened to hear of the sudden passing of well-known and respected citizen Chris Whitmee, also known as Chris Freeman.

Mr Freeman, 49, died of natural causes while visiting his family in Brisbane.

Well-known for his involvement in the Say No To Fluoride campaign, he was also involved in a rally at the Oberon Post Office in support of licensees Wayne and Bernice Keft, who were ordered by Australia Post to remove all community notices from their premises.

Chris’ partner Verity Lomax said Mr Freeman was one of a kind, inspiring many people and dedicating his time to helping others in need.

“He would sleep in chairs beside dying patients in the hospital, holding their hand with love and support so that they were never alone,” she said.

“His goodwill included helping the frail and aged with home repairs and maintenance. If anyone in the community needed a shoulder to cry on or ear to listen, Chris’ door was always open.

“He was passionate about our future and the health of children. He opened a gym at a local shed for youth to exercise and to be listened to without judgment.

“He worked towards keeping our water pure, and educating the community of Oberon about healthy lifestyle choices.

“Chris loved nature and would often nurse injured animals. He was passionate about his purpose in life, as he loved life to the full, cherishing every moment.

“His purpose was to be the best man he could be and to walk the higher ground. He was a true, kind and moral man. He held most high the values of respect, honour, truth and decency.

“He always put others before himself. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Close friend Veronika Cvitanovic said Mr Freeman was a warrior and freedom fighter.

“It has been a privilege to be part of his life. I’m going to miss our great conversations and his peaceful, natural, truthful and thoughtful nature. We may never see his like again,” she said.

Phillip Haynes said he felt great shock, sadness and disbelief on hearing about the passing of his close friend.

“The loss of Chris is a great loss to our community,” he said. “Chris was a remarkable man and unique in so many ways, especially in that he wanted to know how the world works and how the law works.

“His research was thorough; he never accepted mainstream thinking. He went to the trouble of researching to find the truth – not just for himself, but for his community.