REMINDER: Say No To Fluoride campaigners have erected 11 signs on the entry to Oberon as council prepares to call for tenders for the installation of fluoride equipment.

The Say No To Fluoride campaigners have placed 11 signs on the roundabout on O’Connell Road leading into Oberon.

Oberon councillors voted in July 2018 to have fluoride added to the reticulated water supply after a long and, at times, extremely divisive community debate.

In June 2019, council agreed to call for tenders for the installation of the fluoride equipment.

Oberon Council technical services director Chris Schumacher said there had been a hold-up, however, as Oberon’s water plant was not designed for fluoride equipment.

“We have to get the flow rate correct from raw water to potable drinking water. It has to be precise and approved by state government,” he said.

“When this is complete, we will call for tenders for the installation of the fluoride equipment – hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”