Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Oberon: Signs of frustration as the town’s fluoride fight continues //

Oberon: Signs of frustration as the town’s fluoride fight continues

December 5th, 2019
Location: Australia
REMINDER: Say No To Fluoride campaigners have erected 11 signs on the entry to Oberon as council prepares to call for tenders for the installation of fluoride equipment.

REMINDER: Say No To Fluoride campaigners have erected 11 signs on the entry to Oberon as council prepares to call for tenders for the installation of fluoride equipment.

The Say No To Fluoride campaigners have placed 11 signs on the roundabout on O’Connell Road leading into Oberon.

Oberon councillors voted in July 2018 to have fluoride added to the reticulated water supply after a long and, at times, extremely divisive community debate.

In June 2019, council agreed to call for tenders for the installation of the fluoride equipment.

Oberon Council technical services director Chris Schumacher said there had been a hold-up, however, as Oberon’s water plant was not designed for fluoride equipment.

“We have to get the flow rate correct from raw water to potable drinking water. It has to be precise and approved by state government,” he said.

“When this is complete, we will call for tenders for the installation of the fluoride equipment – hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”

A Say No To Fluoride spokesperson said they do not want the community to forget that 76 per cent of residents in Oberon said no to fluoride in their door-to-door survey.

“We want to remind people that fluoride is toxic,” the spokesperson said.

READ ALSO:

Number crunch: Council challenged on fluoride survey and figures

Letter | We’re concerned about Roundup, so why not fluoride?

Letter | It’s time to get on with fluoridation

*Original article online at https://www.oberonreview.com.au/story/6525293/signs-of-frustration-as-the-towns-fluoride-fight-continues/

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF